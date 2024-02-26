See-Through Laptop: Lenovo Reveals Transparent Screen Device With AI Capabilities

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to innovate, Chinese tech giant Lenovo Group Ltd LNVGF LNVGY has revealed a prototype laptop with a see-through screen. The company showcased the device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

What Happened: The prototype laptop, displayed at the world’s largest mobile industry trade show, features a see-through screen, a touch keyboard, and a stylus for drawing or navigation, CNBC reported. The device’s camera, powered by artificial intelligence, can identify objects placed behind the screen and provide relevant information.

Lenovo’s representative demonstrated a potential use case in the construction industry, where architects could use the see-through screen to visualize their designs. Although the laptop is a concept product with no immediate sales plans, it showcases Lenovo’s commitment to innovation in the face of a challenging PC market.

Lenovo’s PC sales saw a surge during the COVID-19 pandemic but have since declined as people returned to work. The company’s unveiling of the see-through screen laptop follows a history of teasing concept devices to demonstrate its innovative capabilities.

Why It Matters: Lenovo’s unveiling of the see-through screen laptop comes amid a series of strategic moves to stay ahead in the tech industry. Earlier in the month, the company partnered with Baidu to integrate advanced AI technology into its smartphones, a move aimed at finding practical uses for AI models.

However, Lenovo has also faced challenges, with its shares plummeting after an article suggested that the U.S. should ban the company’s computers. This raised concerns about the impact of weak Lenovo sales on Intel‘s worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue forecast.

Despite these challenges, Lenovo has continued to innovate, as seen in its recent unveiling of the see-through screen laptop, demonstrating the company’s determination to stay at the forefront of the tech industry.

