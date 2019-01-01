Lenovo Gr (OTC:LNVGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lenovo Gr
Lenovo Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lenovo Gr (OTCPK: LNVGY) was reported by UBS on February 3, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LNVGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lenovo Gr (OTCPK: LNVGY) was provided by UBS, and Lenovo Gr downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lenovo Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lenovo Gr was filed on February 3, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 3, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lenovo Gr (LNVGY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Lenovo Gr (LNVGY) is trading at is $19.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.