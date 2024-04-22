Microsoft, Meta Reveal Limited Edition Meta Quest VR Headset With Game Pass Bundle

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Meta Platforms Inc META have announced a collaboration to produce a limited edition Meta Quest VR headset “inspired by Xbox.”

Although specific details remain scarce, it appears to be a customized version of the Meta Quest 3, bundled with an Xbox controller.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, confirmed the partnership, stating: “We're working together again [with Microsoft] to create a limited-edition Meta Quest, inspired by Xbox.”

This move aligns with Meta’s strategy to open its operating system, which powers Quest VR headsets, to third-party hardware manufacturers.

While companies like Asustek Computer ASUUY and Lenovo Group Ltd LNVGY are developing dedicated headsets running Meta’s Horizon OS, Microsoft’s involvement seems confined to this limited edition collaboration, reminiscent of their previous special edition Xbox consoles.

Zuckerberg revealed in an Instagram post that the special edition headset will come preloaded with Xbox controllers and Game Pass, offering immediate access to gaming on a large screen from anywhere.

Microsoft’s involvement in VR has been inconsistent, with previous endeavors like Project Fortaleza never materializing. Although the Xbox One X was positioned as VR-capable, it never received VR headset support, even though it was shipped with Oculus Rift-compatible controllers.

Despite Microsoft’s earlier failures in VR, the company has shifted its focus towards closer collaboration with Meta. This partnership has resulted in practical integrations, such as allowing Quest users to access Microsoft Office applications in VR and bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to Quest headsets.

