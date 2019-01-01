ñol

Lelantos Hldgs
(OTCPK:LNTO)
$0.6697
At close: Jul 8

Lelantos Hldgs (OTC:LNTO), Quotes and News Summary

Lelantos Hldgs (OTC: LNTO)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Lelantos Holdings Inc is a professional corporate advisory company that seeks to acquire, purchase, and/or venture with established entities in strategic and emerging market sectors such as engineering, agricultural technology, and medical technology.
Lelantos Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lelantos Hldgs (LNTO) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lelantos Hldgs (OTCPK: LNTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Lelantos Hldgs's (LNTO) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Lelantos Hldgs.

Q
What is the target price for Lelantos Hldgs (LNTO) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Lelantos Hldgs

Q
Current Stock Price for Lelantos Hldgs (LNTO)?
A

The stock price for Lelantos Hldgs (OTCPK: LNTO) is $0.6697 last updated July 8, 2022, 2:44 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lelantos Hldgs (LNTO) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lelantos Hldgs.

Q
When is Lelantos Hldgs (OTCPK:LNTO) reporting earnings?
A

Lelantos Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Lelantos Hldgs (LNTO) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lelantos Hldgs.

Q
What sector and industry does Lelantos Hldgs (LNTO) operate in?
A

Lelantos Hldgs is in the Financial Services sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.