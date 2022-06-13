Why Lensar Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Lensar Inc's LNSR next-generation ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System (ALLY System).

next-generation ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System (ALLY System). ALLY is the first FDA-cleared platform to enable cataract surgeons to complete the femtosecond-laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS) procedure seamlessly in a single, sterile environment.

The company plans to deliver the first ALLY Systems to surgeons in Q3 of this year through a controlled and targeted initial launch.

The company plans to make ALLY widely available to cataract surgeons after this launch in 2023.

The company says ALLY is the first cataract surgery platform to automatically provide Adaptive Intelligence to determine cataract density and optimize fragmentation patterns and energy settings to minimize the overall energy delivered to complete the cataract procedure.

Lensar is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for treating cataracts.

Price Action: LNSR shares are up 11.15% at $7.18 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

