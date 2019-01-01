LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LENSAR beat estimated earnings by 8.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.73.

Revenue was up $2.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LENSAR's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.59 -0.59 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.65 -0.47 -0.56 Revenue Estimate 8.70M 7.70M 7.13M 6.11M Revenue Actual 11.22M 8.27M 7.92M 7.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.