LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LENSAR
LENSAR Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) was reported by BTIG on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting LNSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 130.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) was provided by BTIG, and LENSAR initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LENSAR, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LENSAR was filed on November 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LENSAR (LNSR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price LENSAR (LNSR) is trading at is $6.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
