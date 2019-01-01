ñol

Cheniere Energy
(AMEX:LNG)
136.74
-1.59[-1.15%]
At close: May 31
136.77
0.0300[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:39PM EDT
Day High/Low134.11 - 141
52 Week High/Low80.06 - 150
Open / Close140 / 136.77
Float / Outstanding252.8M / 254.1M
Vol / Avg.4M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap34.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price137.78
Div / Yield1.32/0.95%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.41
Total Float252.8M

Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cheniere Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-3.410

Quarterly Revenue

$7.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.5B

Earnings Recap

 

Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cheniere Energy reported an EPS of $-3.41.

Revenue was up $4.39 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $6.99 which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cheniere Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.77 1.29 0.87 0.88
EPS Actual -5.22 -4.27 -1.30 1.54
Revenue Estimate 4.61B 3.57B 3.07B 2.85B
Revenue Actual 6.56B 3.20B 3.02B 3.09B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cheniere Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
No Data

Cheniere Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) reporting earnings?
A

Cheniere Energy (LNG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.23, which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Q
What were Cheniere Energy’s (AMEX:LNG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $900.9M.

