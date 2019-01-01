Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cheniere Energy reported an EPS of $-3.41.
Revenue was up $4.39 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $6.99 which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cheniere Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.29
|0.87
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|-5.22
|-4.27
|-1.30
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|4.61B
|3.57B
|3.07B
|2.85B
|Revenue Actual
|6.56B
|3.20B
|3.02B
|3.09B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Cheniere Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
Cheniere Energy Questions & Answers
Cheniere Energy (LNG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-1.23, which missed the estimate of $0.02.
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $900.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.