ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Terran Orbital
(NYSE:LLAP)
4.89
0.04[0.82%]
At close: Jun 9
5.15
0.2600[5.32%]
PreMarket: 8:18AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.64 - 12.69
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 137.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1M
Mkt Cap671.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.85
Total Float-

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP), Quotes and News Summary

Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.64 - 12.69
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 137.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1M
Mkt Cap671.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.85
Total Float-
Benzinga - May 26, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - May 23, 2022, 6:06AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2022, 6:19AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2022, 11:05AM
Benzinga - May 2, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2022, 10:15AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Terran Orbital Corp is a vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. The company combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the demanding military, civil and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellation to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.850
REV13.120M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Terran Orbital Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Terran Orbital (LLAP) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Terran Orbital's (LLAP) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Terran Orbital (LLAP) stock?
A

The latest price target for Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) was reported by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting LLAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Terran Orbital (LLAP)?
A

The stock price for Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) is $4.89 last updated June 9, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Terran Orbital (LLAP) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Terran Orbital.

Q
When is Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) reporting earnings?
A

Terran Orbital’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Q
Is Terran Orbital (LLAP) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Terran Orbital.

Q
What sector and industry does Terran Orbital (LLAP) operate in?
A

Terran Orbital is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.