Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP), Quotes and News Summary

Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP)
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.850
|REV
|13.120M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Terran Orbital’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS), National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL).
The latest price target for Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) was reported by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting LLAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) is $4.89 last updated June 9, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Terran Orbital.
Terran Orbital’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Terran Orbital.
Terran Orbital is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.