Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Terran Orbital
The latest price target for Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) was reported by Jefferies on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting LLAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.84% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) was provided by Jefferies, and Terran Orbital initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Terran Orbital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Terran Orbital was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Terran Orbital (LLAP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Terran Orbital (LLAP) is trading at is $5.24, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
