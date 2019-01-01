La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was down $23.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.