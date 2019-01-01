QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/64.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
11.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
32
EPS
-0.01
Shares
34.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION. The firm is focusing on the growing fantasy sports, eSports, and gaming sectors.

Live Current Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Live Current Media (LIVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Live Current Media (OTCQB: LIVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Live Current Media's (LIVC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Live Current Media.

Q

What is the target price for Live Current Media (LIVC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Live Current Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Live Current Media (LIVC)?

A

The stock price for Live Current Media (OTCQB: LIVC) is $0.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:00:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Live Current Media (LIVC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Live Current Media.

Q

When is Live Current Media (OTCQB:LIVC) reporting earnings?

A

Live Current Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Live Current Media (LIVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Live Current Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Live Current Media (LIVC) operate in?

A

Live Current Media is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.