Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2M
Earnings History
Interlink Electronics Questions & Answers
When is Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) reporting earnings?
Interlink Electronics (LINK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Interlink Electronics’s (NASDAQ:LINK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
