Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lucira Health beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $85.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 9.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lucira Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.51 -0.32 -0.34 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.47 -0.38 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 40.65M 18.30M 8.00M 4.33M Revenue Actual 61.12M 14.98M 12.44M 4.52M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.51 -0.32 -0.34 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.47 -0.38 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 40.65M 18.30M 8.00M 4.33M Revenue Actual 61.12M 14.98M 12.44M 4.52M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.