Lucira Health Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces high-complexity-laboratory-accurate molecular testing in a single-use and user-friendly test kit that is powered by two AA batteries and fit in the palm of a hand. The company's initial focus is within respiratory diseases, and initially for COVID-19 and influenza Types A and B indications.