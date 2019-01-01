|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucira Health’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Sonendo (NYSE:SONX), Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN), Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD).
The latest price target for Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) was reported by William Blair on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LHDX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) is $4.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lucira Health.
Lucira Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lucira Health.
Lucira Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.