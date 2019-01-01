QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/254.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.15 - 24.14
Mkt Cap
162.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.71
Shares
39.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 2:04PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 3:53PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 6:05AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Lucira Health Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces high-complexity-laboratory-accurate molecular testing in a single-use and user-friendly test kit that is powered by two AA batteries and fit in the palm of a hand. The company's initial focus is within respiratory diseases, and initially for COVID-19 and influenza Types A and B indications.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lucira Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lucira Health (LHDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lucira Health's (LHDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lucira Health (LHDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) was reported by William Blair on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LHDX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lucira Health (LHDX)?

A

The stock price for Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) is $4.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lucira Health (LHDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lucira Health.

Q

When is Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) reporting earnings?

A

Lucira Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Lucira Health (LHDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lucira Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Lucira Health (LHDX) operate in?

A

Lucira Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.