QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
236.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 11:08AM
Little Green Pharma Ltd is engaged in the vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business. Its business activities include cultivation, production, research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of medicinal cannabis products. The company offers LGP-branded medicinal cannabis oil products in the Australian market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Little Green Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Little Green Pharma (LGPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Little Green Pharma (OTCPK: LGPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Little Green Pharma's (LGPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Little Green Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Little Green Pharma (LGPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Little Green Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Little Green Pharma (LGPPF)?

A

The stock price for Little Green Pharma (OTCPK: LGPPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Little Green Pharma (LGPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Little Green Pharma.

Q

When is Little Green Pharma (OTCPK:LGPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Little Green Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Little Green Pharma (LGPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Little Green Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Little Green Pharma (LGPPF) operate in?

A

Little Green Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.