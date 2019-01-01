QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Headquartered in Beijing and commanding around 20% share, China Life Insurance is the largest life insurance company in China. The firm offers group and individual life insurance through exclusive agents, bancassurance, and other marketing platforms. While the bulk of profits stem from life insurance policies, additional operations include short-term policies such as accident and health insurance. The company is currently undergoing a business transformation toward the sale of long-term protection products and away from short-term and single-premium products.

Earnings

EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

China Life Insurance Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Life Insurance Co (LFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Life Insurance Co's (LFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Life Insurance Co (LFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Life Insurance Co (LFC)?

A

The stock price for China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) is $8.625 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Life Insurance Co (LFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 2, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 6, 2021.

Q

When is China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) reporting earnings?

A

China Life Insurance Co’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is China Life Insurance Co (LFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Life Insurance Co.

Q

What sector and industry does China Life Insurance Co (LFC) operate in?

A

China Life Insurance Co is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.