|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in China Life Insurance Co’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG).
The latest price target for China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) is $8.625 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 2, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 6, 2021.
China Life Insurance Co’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for China Life Insurance Co.
China Life Insurance Co is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.