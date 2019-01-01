Lexaria Bioscience Corp's proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio. The firm has identified two reportable segments being Intellectual Property Licensing and B2B Production.