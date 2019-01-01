QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Lexaria Bioscience Corp's proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio. The firm has identified two reportable segments being Intellectual Property Licensing and B2B Production.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lexaria Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lexaria Bioscience (LEXXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXXW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lexaria Bioscience's (LEXXW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lexaria Bioscience.

Q

What is the target price for Lexaria Bioscience (LEXXW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lexaria Bioscience

Q

Current Stock Price for Lexaria Bioscience (LEXXW)?

A

The stock price for Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXXW) is $1.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:23:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lexaria Bioscience (LEXXW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lexaria Bioscience.

Q

When is Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXXW) reporting earnings?

A

Lexaria Bioscience does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lexaria Bioscience (LEXXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lexaria Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Lexaria Bioscience (LEXXW) operate in?

A

Lexaria Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.