Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) was reported by Barclays on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting LEGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.35% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) was provided by Barclays, and Legend Biotech initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Legend Biotech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Legend Biotech was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Legend Biotech (LEGN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $53.00. The current price Legend Biotech (LEGN) is trading at is $42.28, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
