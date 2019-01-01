ñol

Legend Biotech
(NASDAQ:LEGN)
42.28
-0.45[-1.05%]
Last update: 1:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low41.88 - 42.94
52 Week High/Low30.76 - 58
Open / Close42.03 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 154.2M
Vol / Avg.155.4K / 766.8K
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price39.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.6
Total Float-

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Legend Biotech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 18

EPS

$-0.300

Quarterly Revenue

$39M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$39M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Legend Biotech using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Legend Biotech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) reporting earnings?
A

Legend Biotech (LEGN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 18, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.63, which missed the estimate of $-0.30.

Q
What were Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $11.6M, which missed the estimate of $13M.

