Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 18
EPS
$-0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$39M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$39M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Legend Biotech using advanced sorting and filters.
Legend Biotech Questions & Answers
When is Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) reporting earnings?
Legend Biotech (LEGN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 18, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.63, which missed the estimate of $-0.30.
What were Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.6M, which missed the estimate of $13M.
