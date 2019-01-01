Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-1.260
Quarterly Revenue
$190M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$190M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lee Enterprises using advanced sorting and filters.
Lee Enterprises Questions & Answers
When is Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) reporting earnings?
Lee Enterprises (LEE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lee Enterprises’s (NASDAQ:LEE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $139.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.