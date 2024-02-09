Insiders Buying Monro And 3 Other Stocks

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV 10% owner Nimish P Shah acquired a total of 86,048 shares an average price of $14.62. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1,257,829.

10% owner Nimish P Shah acquired a total of 86,048 shares an average price of $14.62. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1,257,829. What’s Happening: KalVista Pharma, during December, announced publication of first oral factor XIIa data in Frontiers in Pharmacology.

KalVista Pharma, during December, announced publication of first oral factor XIIa data in Frontiers in Pharmacology. What KalVista Pharmaceuticals Does: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases.

Post Holdings

The Trade: Post Holdings, Inc. POST Director Thomas C ERB acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $104.24. To acquire these shares, it cost around $104,240.

Director Thomas C ERB acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $104.24. To acquire these shares, it cost around $104,240. What’s Happening: Post Holdings reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Post Holdings reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. What Post Holdings Does: Post Holdings Inc is an consumer packaged goods holding company.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Loading... Loading...

Lee Enterprises

The Trade: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated LEE Director Steven C. Fletcher bought a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $9.99. To acquire these shares, it cost around $19,976.

Director Steven C. Fletcher bought a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $9.99. To acquire these shares, it cost around $19,976. What’s Happening: Lee Enterprises posted a profit for the first quarter.

Lee Enterprises posted a profit for the first quarter. What Lee Enterprises Does: Lee Enterprises Inc is a local news publication company in the United States.

Monro

The Trade: Monro, Inc. MNRO CEO and President Michael T Broderick bought a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.30. The insider spent around $161,490 to buy those shares.

CEO and President Michael T Broderick bought a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.30. The insider spent around $161,490 to buy those shares. What’s Happening: Monro posted in-line earnings for its third quarter.

Monro posted in-line earnings for its third quarter. What Monro Does: Monro Inc is a provider automobile service stations in the United States.

Check This Out: Pinterest, PepsiCo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday