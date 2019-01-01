Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting LCTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 424.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics was filed on August 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) is trading at is $1.53, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
