Lannett (NYSE:LCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$78.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$78.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lannett using advanced sorting and filters.
Lannett Questions & Answers
When is Lannett (NYSE:LCI) reporting earnings?
Lannett (LCI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lannett (NYSE:LCI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.55.
What were Lannett’s (NYSE:LCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $139.1M, which missed the estimate of $159.6M.
