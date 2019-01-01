QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Lakeland Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It offers retail banking, business banking, and investment programs. The company's services are lending, depository, short and medium term loans, line and letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, construction and mortgage loans, merchant credit card services, checking account, savings accounts, now accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, safe deposit, consumer installment loans and also wire transfer, internet and mobile banking, night depository services and investment and advisory services. The company operates through offices located in New Jersey and New York. Its primary source of revenue is interest income generated from loans, leases and investment securities.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.430 0.0100
REV64.930M64.893M-37.000K

Lakeland Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lakeland Bancorp's (LBAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) was reported by Raymond James on April 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting LBAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)?

A

The stock price for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) is $18.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) reporting earnings?

A

Lakeland Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lakeland Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) operate in?

A

Lakeland Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.