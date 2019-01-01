Lakeland Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It offers retail banking, business banking, and investment programs. The company's services are lending, depository, short and medium term loans, line and letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, construction and mortgage loans, merchant credit card services, checking account, savings accounts, now accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, safe deposit, consumer installment loans and also wire transfer, internet and mobile banking, night depository services and investment and advisory services. The company operates through offices located in New Jersey and New York. Its primary source of revenue is interest income generated from loans, leases and investment securities.