Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/65.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 9.8
Mkt Cap
108.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
11.1M
Outstanding
8i Acquisition 2 Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

8i Acquisition 2 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 8i Acquisition 2 (LAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 8i Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: LAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 8i Acquisition 2's (LAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 8i Acquisition 2.

Q

What is the target price for 8i Acquisition 2 (LAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 8i Acquisition 2

Q

Current Stock Price for 8i Acquisition 2 (LAX)?

A

The stock price for 8i Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: LAX) is $9.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 8i Acquisition 2 (LAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 8i Acquisition 2.

Q

When is 8i Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:LAX) reporting earnings?

A

8i Acquisition 2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 8i Acquisition 2 (LAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 8i Acquisition 2.

Q

What sector and industry does 8i Acquisition 2 (LAX) operate in?

A

8i Acquisition 2 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.