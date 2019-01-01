Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Laureate Education missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $14.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Laureate Education's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.02 0.13 -0.44 EPS Actual 0.15 0.01 0.26 -0.82 Revenue Estimate 295.85M 245.70M 313.20M 190.80M Revenue Actual 296.70M 267.69M 327.60M 194.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.