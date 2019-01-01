Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Laureate Education
The latest price target for Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.50 expecting LAUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Laureate Education maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Laureate Education, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Laureate Education was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Laureate Education (LAUR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.10 to $15.50. The current price Laureate Education (LAUR) is trading at is $12.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
