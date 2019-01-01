QQQ
Lancer Orthodontics Inc designs, manufactures and markets orthodontic products utilizing three manufacturing systems: traditional (Casting), progressive (Metal Injection Molding MIM) and new individualized ortho (Patient Specific Customized Appliances).

Lancer Orthodontics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lancer Orthodontics (LANZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lancer Orthodontics (OTCEM: LANZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lancer Orthodontics's (LANZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lancer Orthodontics.

Q

What is the target price for Lancer Orthodontics (LANZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lancer Orthodontics

Q

Current Stock Price for Lancer Orthodontics (LANZ)?

A

The stock price for Lancer Orthodontics (OTCEM: LANZ) is $0.06 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 18:30:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lancer Orthodontics (LANZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lancer Orthodontics.

Q

When is Lancer Orthodontics (OTCEM:LANZ) reporting earnings?

A

Lancer Orthodontics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lancer Orthodontics (LANZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lancer Orthodontics.

Q

What sector and industry does Lancer Orthodontics (LANZ) operate in?

A

Lancer Orthodontics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.