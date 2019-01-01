QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:14PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Gladstone Land Corp is a real estate company. It is primarily in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It manages operations in one reporting segment. It is focused on the ownership of high-quality farms and farm-related properties that are leased on a triple-net basis to tenants with a strong operating history and deep farming resources.

Gladstone Land Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gladstone Land (LANDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LANDO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gladstone Land's (LANDO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gladstone Land (LANDO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gladstone Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Gladstone Land (LANDO)?

A

The stock price for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LANDO) is $26.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gladstone Land (LANDO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Land.

Q

When is Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) reporting earnings?

A

Gladstone Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gladstone Land (LANDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gladstone Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Gladstone Land (LANDO) operate in?

A

Gladstone Land is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.