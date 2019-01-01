Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ladder Cap
Ladder Cap Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) was reported by Raymond James on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting LADR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) was provided by Raymond James, and Ladder Cap maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ladder Cap, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ladder Cap was filed on May 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ladder Cap (LADR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.50 to $14.00. The current price Ladder Cap (LADR) is trading at is $11.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
