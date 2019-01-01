ñol

Lithia Motors
(NYSE:LAD)
305.885
-0.215[-0.07%]
At close: May 27
306.10
0.2150[0.07%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low272.2 - 387.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding25.5M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 354.9K
Mkt Cap8.9B
P/E7.24
50d Avg. Price299.73
Div / Yield1.68/0.55%
Payout Ratio3.31
EPS11.59
Total Float25.5M

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lithia Motors reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$11.960

Quarterly Revenue

$6.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.7B

Earnings Recap

 

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lithia Motors beat estimated earnings by 18.65%, reporting an EPS of $11.96 versus an estimate of $10.08.

Revenue was up $2.36 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.25 which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lithia Motors's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 10.14 9.28 5.85 4.74
EPS Actual 11.39 11.21 11.12 5.89
Revenue Estimate 6.15B 5.80B 4.99B 3.88B
Revenue Actual 6.31B 6.17B 6.01B 4.34B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lithia Motors using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lithia Motors Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reporting earnings?
A

Lithia Motors (LAD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.28, which beat the estimate of $2.21.

Q
What were Lithia Motors’s (NYSE:LAD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.5B, which beat the estimate of $2.4B.

