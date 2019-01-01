Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lithia Motors beat estimated earnings by 18.65%, reporting an EPS of $11.96 versus an estimate of $10.08.

Revenue was up $2.36 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.25 which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lithia Motors's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 10.14 9.28 5.85 4.74 EPS Actual 11.39 11.21 11.12 5.89 Revenue Estimate 6.15B 5.80B 4.99B 3.88B Revenue Actual 6.31B 6.17B 6.01B 4.34B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.