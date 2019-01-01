ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lithia Motors
(NYSE:LAD)
303.48
-2.62[-0.86%]
Last update: 10:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low299.65 - 306.03
52 Week High/Low272.2 - 387.63
Open / Close303.65 / -
Float / Outstanding25.5M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.34K / 354.9K
Mkt Cap8.8B
P/E7.24
50d Avg. Price299.73
Div / Yield1.68/0.55%
Payout Ratio3.31
EPS11.59
Total Float25.5M

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$578.00

Lowest Price Target1

$260.00

Consensus Price Target1

$373.60

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
12020

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Morgan Stanley
  • Guggenheim
  • Wells Fargo
  • JP Morgan

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Lithia Motors

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Lithia Motors Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Lithia Motors (LAD)?
A

The latest price target for Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $260.00 expecting LAD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.33% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Lithia Motors (LAD)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Lithia Motors maintained their underweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lithia Motors (LAD)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lithia Motors, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lithia Motors was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Lithia Motors (LAD) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lithia Motors (LAD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $300.00 to $260.00. The current price Lithia Motors (LAD) is trading at is $303.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.