Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting KZR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.09% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Kezar Life Sciences maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kezar Life Sciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kezar Life Sciences was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $13.00. The current price Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) is trading at is $5.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
