Dow Tumbles Over 150 Points; Aramark Shares Fall After Q4 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.38% to 46,966.91 while the NASDAQ fell 0.42% to 22,805.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 6,707.46.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares rose by 2.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, information technology stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) fell around 6% on Monday after the company reported downbeat earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.048 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.164 billion.

Aramark said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $2.18-$2.28 on sales of $19.550 billion-$19.950 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares shot up 104% to $0.6274.

(NASDAQ:KXIN) shares shot up 104% to $0.6274. Shares of Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) got a boost, surging 60% to $1.1602 after the company reported post-hoc subgroup analysis results from its first-in-human study showing potential quality-of-life improvements with its targeted ablation therapy.

(NASDAQ:AMIX) got a boost, surging 60% to $1.1602 after the company reported post-hoc subgroup analysis results from its first-in-human study showing potential quality-of-life improvements with its targeted ablation therapy. PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $15.80 after the company announced it will release its Q3 2025 results on November 19.

Equities Trading DOWN

OneConstruction Group Limited (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares dropped 57% to $2.20.

(NASDAQ:ONEG) shares dropped 57% to $2.20. Shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) were down 46% to $1.14 after the company announced a voluntarily delisting of its common shares from the Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ:TAIT) were down 46% to $1.14 after the company announced a voluntarily delisting of its common shares from the Nasdaq. Republic Power Group Limited (NASDAQ:RPGL) was down, falling 36% to $0.5399.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $60.29 while gold traded down 0.3% at $4,083.20.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $50.700 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $5.0235.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.6% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.71%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.46% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.46%.

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 18.70 points in November compared to a reading of 10.70 points in October.

