Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above analyst estimates.

Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $1.85 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The software company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, beating estimates of $2.50 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Autodesk shares surged 6.1% to $312.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Mobile-Health Network Solution s (NASDAQ:MNDR) surged 45.4% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. The Singapore-based company submitted a filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to increase its at-the-market offering capacity to $2.26 million from $1.25 million.

s (NASDAQ:MNDR) surged 45.4% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. The Singapore-based company submitted a filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to increase its at-the-market offering capacity to $2.26 million from $1.25 million. Inno Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INHD) surged 29.5% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after dipping 44% on Tuesday. INNO Digital recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Megabyte Solutions to jointly develop applications of Web3 technology.

(NASDAQ:INHD) surged 29.5% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after dipping 44% on Tuesday. INNO Digital recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Megabyte Solutions to jointly develop applications of Web3 technology. KALA BIO In c (NASDAQ:KALA) gained 24.1% to $0.79 in pre-market trading. Last week, the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with investor David Lazar to raise up to $6 million through a private placement, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 8-K filing.

c (NASDAQ:KALA) gained 24.1% to $0.79 in pre-market trading. Last week, the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with investor David Lazar to raise up to $6 million through a private placement, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 8-K filing. Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ:WGRX) gained 18.2% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. Datavault AI granted Wellgistics Health an exclusive license to its proprietary smart-contract intellectual property for use in Wellgistics’ pharmacychain and einsteinrx platforms.

(NASDAQ:WGRX) gained 18.2% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. Datavault AI granted Wellgistics Health an exclusive license to its proprietary smart-contract intellectual property for use in Wellgistics’ pharmacychain and einsteinrx platforms. Urban Outfitters In c (NASDAQ:URBN) rose 17.4% to $80.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above analyst estimates.

c (NASDAQ:URBN) rose 17.4% to $80.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above analyst estimates. Boqii Holding Lt d (NYSE:BQ) rose 11% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.

d (NYSE:BQ) rose 11% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday. Nomadar Corp (NASDAQ:NOMA) rose 9.6% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:NOMA) rose 9.6% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday. Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) gained 6.8% to $17.15 in pre-market trading. Jefferies analyst David Stanton, on Tuesday, upgraded Mesoblast from Hold to Buy.

(NASDAQ:MESO) gained 6.8% to $17.15 in pre-market trading. Jefferies analyst David Stanton, on Tuesday, upgraded Mesoblast from Hold to Buy. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) gained 8.1% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Losers

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) tumbled 16.8% to $48.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:NTNX) tumbled 16.8% to $48.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Biomx In c (NYSE:PHGE) declined 13.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on BX004 Phase 2b trial in cystic fibrosis.

c (NYSE:PHGE) declined 13.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on BX004 Phase 2b trial in cystic fibrosis. Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares dipped 12.1% to $0.18 in pre-market trading. Kaixin announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective Dec. 1

(NASDAQ:KXIN) shares dipped 12.1% to $0.18 in pre-market trading. Kaixin announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective Dec. 1 Deswell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:DSWL) fell 11.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:DSWL) fell 11.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:PMCB) fell 9% to $0.81 in pre-market trading. PharmaCyte Biotech shares jumped 37% on Tuesday after the company announced monetization of its stake in Femasys

(NASDAQ:PMCB) fell 9% to $0.81 in pre-market trading. PharmaCyte Biotech shares jumped 37% on Tuesday after the company announced monetization of its stake in Femasys Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) dipped 7.8% to $6.83 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:JFIN) dipped 7.8% to $6.83 in pre-market trading. Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) fell 7.2% to $269.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported financial results for the first quarter.

(NASDAQ:ZS) fell 7.2% to $269.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported financial results for the first quarter. Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) fell 6.7% to $84.84 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results.

(NASDAQ:AMBA) fell 6.7% to $84.84 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results. Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) dipped 5.8% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:PD) dipped 5.8% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) fell 5.7% to $22.94 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter EPS guidance with a midpoint below estimates.

