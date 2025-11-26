Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above analyst estimates.
Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $1.85 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The software company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, beating estimates of $2.50 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
Autodesk shares surged 6.1% to $312.50 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Mobile-Health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) surged 45.4% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. The Singapore-based company submitted a filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to increase its at-the-market offering capacity to $2.26 million from $1.25 million.
- Inno Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INHD) surged 29.5% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after dipping 44% on Tuesday. INNO Digital recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Megabyte Solutions to jointly develop applications of Web3 technology.
- KALA BIO Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) gained 24.1% to $0.79 in pre-market trading. Last week, the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with investor David Lazar to raise up to $6 million through a private placement, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 8-K filing.
- Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ:WGRX) gained 18.2% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. Datavault AI granted Wellgistics Health an exclusive license to its proprietary smart-contract intellectual property for use in Wellgistics’ pharmacychain and einsteinrx platforms.
- Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) rose 17.4% to $80.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above analyst estimates.
- Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE:BQ) rose 11% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.
- Nomadar Corp (NASDAQ:NOMA) rose 9.6% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday.
- Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) gained 6.8% to $17.15 in pre-market trading. Jefferies analyst David Stanton, on Tuesday, upgraded Mesoblast from Hold to Buy.
- Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) gained 8.1% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
Losers
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) tumbled 16.8% to $48.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
- Biomx Inc (NYSE:PHGE) declined 13.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on BX004 Phase 2b trial in cystic fibrosis.
- Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares dipped 12.1% to $0.18 in pre-market trading. Kaixin announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective Dec. 1
- Deswell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:DSWL) fell 11.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading.
- Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:PMCB) fell 9% to $0.81 in pre-market trading. PharmaCyte Biotech shares jumped 37% on Tuesday after the company announced monetization of its stake in Femasys
- Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) dipped 7.8% to $6.83 in pre-market trading.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) fell 7.2% to $269.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported financial results for the first quarter.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) fell 6.7% to $84.84 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results.
- Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) dipped 5.8% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
- HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) fell 5.7% to $22.94 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter EPS guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
