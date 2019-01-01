Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quaker Houghton
Quaker Houghton Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $175.00 expecting KWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Quaker Houghton maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quaker Houghton, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quaker Houghton was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quaker Houghton (KWR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $225.00 to $175.00. The current price Quaker Houghton (KWR) is trading at is $155.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
