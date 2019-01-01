Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.420
Quarterly Revenue
$474.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$474.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Quaker Houghton using advanced sorting and filters.
Quaker Houghton Questions & Answers
When is Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reporting earnings?
Quaker Houghton (KWR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)?
The Actual EPS was $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.23.
What were Quaker Houghton’s (NYSE:KWR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $201.2M, which beat the estimate of $195.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.