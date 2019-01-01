Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kohl's missed estimated earnings by 84.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was down $172.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kohl's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|0.64
|1.16
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|2.20
|1.65
|2.48
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|6.54B
|4.27B
|3.99B
|3.48B
|Revenue Actual
|6.50B
|4.60B
|4.45B
|3.89B
Earnings History
