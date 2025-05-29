Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Kohl's Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Kohl’s Corporation KSS will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, May 29.

Analysts expect the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company to report a quarterly loss at 22 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 24 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kohl’s projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.06 billion, compared to $3.18 billion a year earlier.

On May 15, Kohl’s announced the pricing of private offering of $360 million of senior secured notes.

Kohl’s shares gained 2.4% to close at $8.10 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $9 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Underweight rating and boosted the price target from $7to $8 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $9 to $8 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

