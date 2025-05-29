May 29, 2025 5:03 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Kohl's Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Kohl’s Corporation KSS will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, May 29.

Analysts expect the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company to report a quarterly loss at 22 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 24 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kohl’s projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.06 billion, compared to $3.18 billion a year earlier.

On May 15, Kohl’s announced the pricing of private offering of $360 million of senior secured notes.

Kohl’s shares gained 2.4% to close at $8.10 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $9 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Underweight rating and boosted the price target from $7to $8 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $9 to $8 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying KSS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
KSS Logo
KSSKohl's Corp
$8.312.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.52
Growth
13.92
Quality
Not Available
Value
95.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved