Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$944K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$944K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Knightscope using advanced sorting and filters.
Knightscope Questions & Answers
When is Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) reporting earnings?
Knightscope (KSCP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Knightscope’s (NASDAQ:KSCP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $944K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
