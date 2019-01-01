QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
KS Bancorp Inc is a community bank. It is engaged primarily in the business of attracting retail deposits from the public. Its services include Business Deposit Accounts; Business Loan Products; Merchant Services; and Payroll services.

KS Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KS Bancorp (KSBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KS Bancorp (OTCPK: KSBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KS Bancorp's (KSBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KS Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for KS Bancorp (KSBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KS Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for KS Bancorp (KSBI)?

A

The stock price for KS Bancorp (OTCPK: KSBI) is $54.27 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:31:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KS Bancorp (KSBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is KS Bancorp (OTCPK:KSBI) reporting earnings?

A

KS Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KS Bancorp (KSBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KS Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does KS Bancorp (KSBI) operate in?

A

KS Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.