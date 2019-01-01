ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kearny Financial
(NASDAQ:KRNY)
12.40
0.06[0.49%]
At close: May 27
12.40
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low12.3 - 12.49
52 Week High/Low11.25 - 13.89
Open / Close12.3 / 12.4
Float / Outstanding59.6M / 67.8M
Vol / Avg.259.7K / 369.5K
Mkt Cap840.9M
P/E12.1
50d Avg. Price12.4
Div / Yield0.44/3.57%
Payout Ratio41.18
EPS0.25
Total Float59.6M

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kearny Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.250

Quarterly Revenue

$47.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$50.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $96.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kearny Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.18
EPS Actual 0.26 0.28 0.24 0.20
Revenue Estimate 49.12M 48.22M 46.51M 44.15M
Revenue Actual 48.69M 49.59M 48.16M 47.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kearny Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kearny Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) reporting earnings?
A

Kearny Financial (KRNY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Q
What were Kearny Financial’s (NASDAQ:KRNY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $26.7M, which missed the estimate of $27.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.