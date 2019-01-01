Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $96.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kearny Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.18 EPS Actual 0.26 0.28 0.24 0.20 Revenue Estimate 49.12M 48.22M 46.51M 44.15M Revenue Actual 48.69M 49.59M 48.16M 47.63M

