Insiders Buying Texas Capital Bancshares And 3 Other Stocks

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Kearny Financial

Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired a total of 3,945 shares an average price of $6.47. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25,515. What’s Happening: Kearny Financial recently revised its second quarter fiscal 2024 results.

Kearny Financial recently revised its second quarter fiscal 2024 results. What Kearny Financial Does: Kearny Financial Corp is a federally-chartered stock savings bank. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public in New Jersey and New York, and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolios and invest in securities.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Director Robert W Stallings acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $56.48. To acquire these shares, it cost around $225,920. What’s Happening: Texas Capital Bancshares posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Texas Capital Bancshares posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What Texas Capital Bancshares Does: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a secured lender, with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business.

FB Financial

10% owner James W. Ayers bought a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $35.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $107,730. What’s Happening: FB Financial Corporation recently increased its regular quarterly dividend.

FB Financial Corporation recently increased its regular quarterly dividend. What FB Financial Does: FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia.

Children's Place

10% owner Snowball Compounding Ltd bought a total of 966,344 shares at an average price of $11.15. The insider spent around $10.78 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening: Children’s Place revealed that it has received notification from Mithaq Capital that they own approximately 54% of Children's Place shares.

Children’s Place revealed that it has received notification from Mithaq Capital that they own approximately 54% of Children's Place shares. What Children's Place Does: Children's Place Inc is pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America.

