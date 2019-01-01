Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) was reported by Citigroup on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting KRNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.71% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) was provided by Citigroup, and Kornit Digital maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kornit Digital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kornit Digital was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kornit Digital (KRNT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $140.00 to $90.00. The current price Kornit Digital (KRNT) is trading at is $43.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.