QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kornit Digital
(NASDAQ:KRNT)
43.33
2.84[7.01%]
At close: May 27
43.33
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low40.89 - 43.4
52 Week High/Low31.01 - 181.38
Open / Close41.16 / 43.33
Float / Outstanding49.6M / 49.7M
Vol / Avg.441K / 608K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E368.09
50d Avg. Price66.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float49.6M

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kornit Digital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$83.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$83.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kornit Digital missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $17.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kornit Digital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.24 0.22 0.13
EPS Actual 0.13 0.24 0.22 0.16
Revenue Estimate 89.77M 89.60M 77.44M 62.82M
Revenue Actual 87.55M 86.67M 81.67M 66.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Kornit Digital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) reporting earnings?
A

Kornit Digital (KRNT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Q
What were Kornit Digital’s (NASDAQ:KRNT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $30M, which beat the estimate of $29.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.