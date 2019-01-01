QQQ
Krones AG offers machinery and systems for filling, packaging, and producing beverages. Part of its product portfolio is information technology and planning associated with logistics and production lines. In addition to packaging, the company has cellar systems to treat and store sensitive beverages. Krones has two reportable segments: product filling and decoration, which is the highest revenue segment, and machines and lines for beverage production and process technology segment. Its customer base includes companies in the beverage, food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, but beverage companies account for most of the Krones' revenue. While the company has a global presence, Germany remains the central location for the development of machines, lines, and services.

Krones Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Krones (KRNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Krones (OTCPK: KRNNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Krones's (KRNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Krones.

Q

What is the target price for Krones (KRNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Krones

Q

Current Stock Price for Krones (KRNNF)?

A

The stock price for Krones (OTCPK: KRNNF) is $98.5 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 17:04:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Krones (KRNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Krones.

Q

When is Krones (OTCPK:KRNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Krones does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Krones (KRNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Krones.

Q

What sector and industry does Krones (KRNNF) operate in?

A

Krones is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.