KKR Real Estate Finance
(NYSE:KREF)
20.45
0.23[1.14%]
At close: May 27
20.46
0.0100[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:12PM EDT
Day High/Low20.23 - 20.6
52 Week High/Low18.52 - 23.42
Open / Close20.24 / 20.46
Float / Outstanding45.6M / 67.9M
Vol / Avg.435.8K / 562.2K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E9.4
50d Avg. Price19.99
Div / Yield1.72/8.51%
Payout Ratio80
EPS0.47
Total Float45.6M

KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KKR Real Estate Finance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$0.470

Quarterly Revenue

$40.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$39.3M

Earnings Recap

KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KKR Real Estate Finance missed estimated earnings by 138.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $8.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KKR Real Estate Finance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.49 0.51 0.49
EPS Actual 0.62 0.54 0.55 0.52
Revenue Estimate 38.08M 37.68M 35.47M 36.27M
Revenue Actual 45.49M 40.19M 37.38M 34.37M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KKR Real Estate Finance using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

KKR Real Estate Finance Questions & Answers

Q
When is KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) reporting earnings?
A

KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.33, which hit the estimate of $0.33.

Q
What were KKR Real Estate Finance’s (NYSE:KREF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9M, which missed the estimate of $10.4M.

