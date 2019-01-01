KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KKR Real Estate Finance missed estimated earnings by 138.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $8.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KKR Real Estate Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.49 0.51 0.49 EPS Actual 0.62 0.54 0.55 0.52 Revenue Estimate 38.08M 37.68M 35.47M 36.27M Revenue Actual 45.49M 40.19M 37.38M 34.37M

