KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KKR Real Estate Finance missed estimated earnings by 138.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $8.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KKR Real Estate Finance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.49
|0.51
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.54
|0.55
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|38.08M
|37.68M
|35.47M
|36.27M
|Revenue Actual
|45.49M
|40.19M
|37.38M
|34.37M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of KKR Real Estate Finance using advanced sorting and filters.
KKR Real Estate Finance Questions & Answers
KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which hit the estimate of $0.33.
The Actual Revenue was $9M, which missed the estimate of $10.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.