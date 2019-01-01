KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance
KKR Real Estate Finance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) was reported by JMP Securities on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting KREF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.47% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) was provided by JMP Securities, and KKR Real Estate Finance maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KKR Real Estate Finance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KKR Real Estate Finance was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.50 to $23.00. The current price KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) is trading at is $20.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.