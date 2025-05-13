May 13, 2025 1:39 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Karyopharm Therapeutics After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI reported mixed financial results for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly losses of $2.77 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of $4.16 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $30.02 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $35.24 million.

“We are pleased that our Phase 3 SENTRY trial in patients with JAKi-naïve myelofibrosis has passed its pre-specified futility analysis and continues as planned without modifications. Our conviction in this trial is further strengthened by our new data in hard-to-treat myelofibrosis patients where we observed spleen volume reduction, symptom improvement, hemoglobin stabilization and evidence of disease modification with selinexor monotherapy, addressing all four hallmarks of the disease,” said Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm.

Karyopharm Therapeutics affirmed FY2025 sales guidance of $140.00 million to $155.00 million versus market estimates of $149.32 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics shares fell 15.6% to trade at $5.17 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Karyopharm Therapeutics following earnings announcement.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Baird analyst Michael Ulz maintained Karyopharm Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $54 to $42.
  • Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $5 to $10.
  • RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained Karyopharm Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $33.

Considering buying KPTI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
KPTI Logo
KPTIKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc
$5.23-15.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.76
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
34.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which biotech firms may follow Karyopharm's lead?
How could Karyopharm's trial results impact investor sentiment?
Will myelofibrosis treatments gain traction in the market?
Which pharmaceutical stocks are undervalued after earnings?
How does Karyopharm's sales guidance compare to competitors?
Could analyst rating changes signal entry points for investors?
What trends in healthcare investments could emerge from Karyopharm's results?
How will market reactions shape future biotech investments?
Which emerging therapies might attract investor interest next?
Are there synergistic opportunities for companies in Karyopharm's pipeline?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved